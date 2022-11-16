O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,039,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 530,705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.22% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $1,288,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $825.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $690.97. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $848.65.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,392 shares of company stock worth $17,984,722. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

