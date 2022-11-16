Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1251 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Orica Price Performance
Shares of Orica stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. Orica has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $12.25.
About Orica
