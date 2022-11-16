Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 2,500 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $54,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.02.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

