Origin Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Asbury Automotive Group comprises about 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $210,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.92. 1,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,553. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $203.92.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

