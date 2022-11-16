OriginTrail 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.11 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $64.33 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get OriginTrail alerts:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

