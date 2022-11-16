OriginTrail Hits 24 Hour Volume of $849,996.18 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $63.06 million and $849,996.18 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

