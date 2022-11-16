Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.11

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORINY shares. Danske upgraded Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nordea Equity Research cut Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

