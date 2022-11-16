OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.83

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.83 and traded as high as $60.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 1,293 shares.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $713.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) and OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on platforms.

