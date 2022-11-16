Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 180,070 shares.The stock last traded at $109.83 and had previously closed at $112.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

