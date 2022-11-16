Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Shares Down 6.9%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 34,910 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 423% from the average daily volume of 6,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.
