Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $231.20

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.20 ($2.72) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.59). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.59), with a volume of 1,221 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Palace Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £97.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 230.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 258.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77.

Palace Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Palace Capital

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In related news, insider Matthew Simpson purchased 8,471 shares of Palace Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £19,991.56 ($23,491.84).

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

