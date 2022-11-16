Pan American Silver Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE:PAAS traded down C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 152,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,335. The stock has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$18.14 and a 52 week high of C$38.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

