Pan American Silver Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE PAAS opened at C$19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.25. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$18.14 and a 52 week high of C$38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

