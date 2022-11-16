Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) PT Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE FNA traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,532. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40. Paragon 28 has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $547,266.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,786,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,494,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,030. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

