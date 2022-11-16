Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.25

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.25 and traded as high as C$31.28. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$30.94, with a volume of 307,847 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on POU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The firm has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$531,354.30.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

