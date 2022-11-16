Pareto Securities Lowers FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) to Hold

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FLEX LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

FLEX LNG stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 56.96% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $258,754,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $68,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

