Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth $2,310,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park-Ohio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

