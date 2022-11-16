Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.
Park-Ohio Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park-Ohio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
