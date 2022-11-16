Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.62. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 36 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Partner Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

