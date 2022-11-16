Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.62. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 36 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Partner Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Partner Communications Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.
Institutional Trading of Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
