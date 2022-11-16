Patrick Kinsella Sells 2,500 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,360.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.05. The company had a trading volume of 194,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,186. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

