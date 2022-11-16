Patrick Kinsella Sells 2,500 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,360.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.05. The company had a trading volume of 194,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,186. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.
PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.
PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
