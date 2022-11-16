PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Cut by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in PayPal were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $215.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

