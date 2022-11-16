PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) VP Arnt Arvik Purchases 3,200 Shares

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) VP Arnt Arvik purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $15,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,294.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PCTEL Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. PCTEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 0.41.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 366.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,260,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 101,791 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCTEL in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Articles

