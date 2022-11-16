Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after buying an additional 160,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,694. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

