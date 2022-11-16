Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in International Business Machines by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after buying an additional 1,206,006 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.42. 35,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a PE ratio of 105.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

