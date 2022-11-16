Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $319,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,156,138. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $239.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

