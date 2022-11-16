Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $974,000 Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $56.08. 7,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,690. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.