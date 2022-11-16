Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 999.2% in the second quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 188,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,755 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 94,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 360,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 760,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,917,764. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $301.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

