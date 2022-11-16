Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.34

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.34 and last traded at $127.08, with a volume of 11640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,117,000 after purchasing an additional 234,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 304.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 175,230 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $11,711,000. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

