PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 3,800 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $28,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,631,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,727,243.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $29,920.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $27,036.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $22,260.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $45,420.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $22,710.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $22,350.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $50,451.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $32,594.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $39,780.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $51,660.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PRT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,376. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.34% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.10%. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.