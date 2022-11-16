PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $29,920.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $29,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,639,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,182,016.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $28,158.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $27,036.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $22,260.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $45,420.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $22,710.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $22,350.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $50,451.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $32,594.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $39,780.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $51,660.00.

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. 38,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,376. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.34% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $165,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

