Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Shares Up 1.2%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.25 and last traded at 0.25. Approximately 24,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 82,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.25.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.28.
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLKMF)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.