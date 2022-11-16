Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Shares Up 1.2%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.25 and last traded at 0.25. Approximately 24,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 82,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.25.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.28.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

