Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.64

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.64 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.09). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 379,638 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.03 million and a P/E ratio of 327.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.46.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

