Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 138,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 271,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 345,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 408,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817,510. The company has a market capitalization of $270.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

