Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 354,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after buying an additional 78,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 300,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,644,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

PM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.77. 73,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,500. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

