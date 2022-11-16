Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt Sells 600 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Scott Pruitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after buying an additional 345,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.