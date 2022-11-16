Piper Sandler Increases US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $38.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on USFD. Guggenheim lowered their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NYSE USFD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 26,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,266. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 245.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 50.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 455,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 152,766 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 130,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

