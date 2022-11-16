Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %

PLRX stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $281,795.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 186,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 372.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 119,438 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

