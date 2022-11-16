Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down to $21.68

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.68, but opened at $20.70. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 1,471 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLRX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

