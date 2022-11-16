Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NYSE PLYM opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -110.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

