PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.02. 4,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 997,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $517.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

