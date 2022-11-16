Pocket Network Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $59.73 million and $4.92 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

