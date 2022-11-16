Polymath Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $169.69 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00348044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001748 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004446 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018268 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.19097758 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $7,436,888.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

