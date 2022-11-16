Populous One Day Trading Volume Reaches $175,448.27 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Populous has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $175,448.27 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Populous has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

