Premia Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Premia has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and $543,283.71 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00004865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00581680 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,107.57 or 0.30298779 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

