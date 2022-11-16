Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PBH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of PBH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 289,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
