Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 289,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

