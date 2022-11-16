Prime People (LON:PRP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $67.00

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.74). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.79), with a volume of 101,325 shares trading hands.
Prime People Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67. The company has a market capitalization of £8.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17.
Prime People Company Profile
Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.
