Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Short Interest Down 10.2% in October

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 361,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of FRST opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $307.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Primis Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.