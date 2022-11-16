Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp Purchases 10,975 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 10,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $56,082.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Priority Technology Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:PRTH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $357.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 49.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 102.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Priority Technology by 68.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Priority Technology

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Priority Technology to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

Featured Articles

