Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.94.

Prologis stock opened at $112.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.14. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

