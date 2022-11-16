Proton (XPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.63 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $29.21 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,922,750,208 coins and its circulating supply is 13,859,664,228 coins. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

