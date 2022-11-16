Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Cut by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after buying an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Raymond James began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PRU opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.